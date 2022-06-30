Kerala to challenge Vijay Babu’s bail in Supreme Court

The Kerala government will approach the Supreme Court against the anticipatory bail granted to rape accused Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu. The government reportedly had sought a legal advice as per which the state has a solid reason to challenge the bail granted by the high court (HC), a senior official said.

Though the actor was arrested on Monday he was immediately released due to pre-arrest bail granted by the HC. He slipped out of the country after the police had registered a case against him and came back only after the HC took up his bail plea and it will set a bad precedent, said the official adding police have every right to arrest him.

A single bench of justice Bechu Kurain Thomas had granted bail to Babu on June 23 who was accused of raping a Malayalam actor on the pretext of giving her good roles.

The court had heard the plea in detail for more than two weeks and also examined the WhatsApp and other chats between the actor and the complainant. While grating bail, the court had stated that after examining the conversation between them it found that their relation was cordial, the complainant was aware that Babu was married and no element of violence or force were evident from the chats. Babu insisted that the physical relation between two was consensual and she raised the rape charges when she was denied prominent roles in his films.

The new comer who made her debut in his film had filed a complaint, accusing Babu of sexually abusing her several times by promising good roles and forcing her to take narcotics. Later, police booked him under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Another case was slapped later for revealing the identity of the complainant under Section 228A of the IPC.

After the woman actor filed a police complaint on April 22, Babu slipped out of the country but later was forced to return after police issued a blue corner notice against him and cancelled his passport. Later, he had addressed the issue on a live chat via his social media, revealed the survivor’s identity and claimed she was blackmailing him.

