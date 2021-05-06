Home / India News / Kerala to go into complete Covid-19 lockdown from May 8 to 16
Kerala to go into complete Covid-19 lockdown from May 8 to 16

Kerala Covid-19 news update: The 9-day-lockdown, necessitated by the current wave of the coronavirus, would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources.
The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe Covid-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources.

Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state and the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of a severe spike in the positive cases.

Kerala had reported the highest-ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.

