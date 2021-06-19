Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles
india news

Kerala to offer 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles

Under 'In-Car Dining', the customers can remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders at KTDC's Aahaar restaurants. The orders will reach the customer's vehicle, tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas explained.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The menu under the 'In-Car dining' will cover breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks. (Photo by Vivek R. Nair/HT Photo)

From early last year after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the culture of eating out and dining took a huge hit. Kerala Tourism has decided to launch a facility to revive this popular everyday lifestyle with an interesting take while paying critical attention to the threats posed by the Covid-19 disease outbreak.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is launching a facility that serves travelers food inside their vehicles. The move is aimed at allaying health risks while eating in public spaces amid Covid-19.

How does In-Car Dining work?

Under 'In-Car Dining', the customers can remain in their parked vehicles and place their orders at KTDC's Aahaar restaurants. The orders will reach to the customers vehicle, tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas explained.

The menu under the 'In-Car dining' will cover breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks.

The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up, the minister said.

Only select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, Riyas added.

The minister said that in the process, 'In-Car Dining' seeks to provide our customers with a new experience. The aim, he explained, is to provide people with safe and tasty food. "We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food. KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis," Riyas said.

Kerala is also set to see floating restaurants in select destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will come up at Kadalundi, the minister added.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Covid-19 cases in the state have decreased by 42%. However, he has asked the people to continue exercising caution in the face of a highly contagious delta variant of the virus."

The third wave of virus can be prevented if "we all are vigilant as a community", Vijayan said.

With inputs from agencies

