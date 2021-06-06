Kerala to vaccinate all above 40 years by July 15: CM

Kerala will give the first dose of vaccine to all above 40 years of age by July 15, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, adding that a vigorous campaign would be launched to meet the target.

Talking at the core committee meeting on Covid-19, the CM said about 50 lakh people would have to take the vaccine from this age group, and the state shall be getting 38 lakh doses in June-end. Everyone will be covered by the middle of July.

“Efforts are on a war footing to contain the possible third wave in the state. We have started a detailed study on different mutations. We have to be more vigilant as there are reports that children may get infected during the third wave,” he said. All departments should work together to meet the threat of a possible third wave, he said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 17,328 cases on Saturday when 205,000 samples got tested with a test positivity rate of 14.89 per cent. For the last two days, the state has been reporting TPR below 15 per cent. Active cases also came down to 1,67, 638 with 24,000 recoveries on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram reports maximum cases 2,468 followed by Malappuram 1980 and Palakkad district 1899 cases. But deaths are on the rise. Around 209 fatalities reported taking the death toll to 9719 since the outbreak began. The state is under lockdown since May first week and is expected to end on June 9.