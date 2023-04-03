Kerala train fire: Watch forensic team collect evidence from crime spot

After a man allegedly set fire to his co-passengers on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Sunday, forensic experts arrived at the spot to examine evidence in the case. A team of experts visited the railway track near Elathur where three people, including an infant were found dead Sunday night.

A team of experts visited the railway track near Elathur where three people were found dead. (ANI)

Two of the deceased have been identified as Toufiq and Rehana.

The unidentified person reportedly doused travellers with petrol, injuring several others, including women, at around 9.50 pm Sunday, after the train left Kozhikode railway station. According to news agency ANI, eight passengers with burn injuries have been hospitalised.

According to railway officials, the incident took place after a fight broke out inside the D-1 coach of the train. The accused managed to escape after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

The police suspect a terror angle in the ‘well-planned attack’ as they recovered a bag with a bottle of petrol and two mobile phones. According to an eye-witness, soon after the train stopped on a bridge along the Korapuzha river, a man in his thirties jumped out of it and fled on a bike that was waiting for him.

One of the injured told the police that the accused took out a bottle carrying an inflammable substance and flung it on co-passengers, and before they could react he lit the fire and fled.

