State-run KSRTC has been fined ₹30,000 by a district consumer commission in this district for denying a seat to an ailing passenger and failing to drop him at his designated stop, according to an official statement.

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission directed KSRTC to pay ₹ 25,000 as compensation and ₹ 5,000 towards litigation costs. (@CollectorWyd X)

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The action came on a complaint filed by Thottassheriyara native Mohammed Zainudheen Kormath, who had boarded a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Amballur in Thrissur to Kolappuram in Malappuram recently.

After boarding the bus, the complainant realised there were no vacant seats, as per the statement issued on Saturday.

Upon informing the conductor about his medical condition and inability to stand for long, he was assured that a seat would be available from Thrissur. He subsequently took a ticket to Kolappuram.

At Thrissur, when some seats became vacant, the complainant occupied one, it said.

However, another passenger later claimed the seat was reserved and the conductor asked him to vacate it. With other seats already taken, he was forced to continue the journey standing.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission also noted that the complainant was not dropped at his intended stop, Kakkad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission also noted that the complainant was not dropped at his intended stop, Kakkad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, as the bus proceeded via the national highway without entering the service road, he had to alight at Kooriyad, causing further hardship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, as the bus proceeded via the national highway without entering the service road, he had to alight at Kooriyad, causing further hardship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upholding the complainant's contention, the commission observed that failure to inform him about reserved seating and not allowing him to alight at the designated stop amounted to deficiency in service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upholding the complainant's contention, the commission observed that failure to inform him about reserved seating and not allowing him to alight at the designated stop amounted to deficiency in service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Malappuram District Consumer Commission, comprising president K Mohandas and members Preethi Sivaraman and C V Muhammed Ismail, directed KSRTC to pay ₹25,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs within 45 days, failing which an interest of nine per cent would be applicable, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Malappuram District Consumer Commission, comprising president K Mohandas and members Preethi Sivaraman and C V Muhammed Ismail, directed KSRTC to pay ₹25,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs within 45 days, failing which an interest of nine per cent would be applicable, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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