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Kerala Transport Corporation fined 30,000 for denying seat, dropping ailing passenger at wrong stop

The action came on a complaint filed by Thottassheriyara native Mohammed Zainudheen Kormath, who boarded a KSRTC bus from Amballur to Kolappuram.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 12:48 pm IST
PTI |
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State-run KSRTC has been fined 30,000 by a district consumer commission in this district for denying a seat to an ailing passenger and failing to drop him at his designated stop, according to an official statement.

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission directed KSRTC to pay 25,000 as compensation and 5,000 towards litigation costs. (@CollectorWyd X)

The action came on a complaint filed by Thottassheriyara native Mohammed Zainudheen Kormath, who had boarded a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Amballur in Thrissur to Kolappuram in Malappuram recently.

After boarding the bus, the complainant realised there were no vacant seats, as per the statement issued on Saturday.

Upon informing the conductor about his medical condition and inability to stand for long, he was assured that a seat would be available from Thrissur. He subsequently took a ticket to Kolappuram.

At Thrissur, when some seats became vacant, the complainant occupied one, it said.

However, another passenger later claimed the seat was reserved and the conductor asked him to vacate it. With other seats already taken, he was forced to continue the journey standing.

 
ksrtc kerala lawsuit
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