Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery results announced | Check winners
india news

Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery results announced | Check winners

The first prize of Vishu lottery results has been awarded to ticket number HB 727990. The second prize has been given to ticket IB 117539.
The Vishu bumper ticket price was 250. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Kerala state lottery department announced Vishu Bumper BR 85 result on Sunday. The draw was held at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorkhy Bhavan at 2 pm. The Vishu bumper results have been released for the first prize 10 crore. The second prize is 50 lakh, while the third prize is 12 lakh each for 12 people. There are also other prizes ranging from 500 to 1 lakh.

The Vishu bumper ticket price was 250.  The first prize of Vishu lottery results has been awarded to ticket number HB 727990. The second prize has been given to ticket IB 117539.

Prize ticket details:

First prize ( 10 crore) - HB 727990

Consolation prize ( 1,00,000) - VB 727990, IB 727990, SB 727990, KB 727990

Second prize ( 50 lakh) - IB 117539

Third prize ( 5 lakh) - VB 143234, IB 520301, SB 270896, HB 163414, UB 205752, KB 395285, VB 279627, IB 601095, SB 575608, HB 755910, UB 282260, KB 110895.

Fourth prize ( 1 lakh) - 298

Fifth prize ( 5,000) - 0151, 0360, 0927, 1028, 1139, 1413, 2204, 2306, 2431, 3502, 3983, 4206, 4443, 4687, 5005, 5087, 5476, 5542, 5736, 5794, 5800, 6128, 6184, 6208, 6488, 6510, 7414, 7453, 8140, 8478, 9006, 9076, 9533, 9662, 9769, 9905

RELATED STORIES

The state lottery department had high hopes as the draw was held after the withdrawal of the Covid-19 restrictions. 

Participants can check the Kerala State Lotteries' official website keralastatelotteries.com the full the list of winners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
lottery ticket kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP