Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery results announced | Check winners

The Kerala state lottery department announced Vishu Bumper BR 85 result on Sunday. The draw was held at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorkhy Bhavan at 2 pm. The Vishu bumper results have been released for the first prize ₹10 crore. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, while the third prize is ₹12 lakh each for 12 people. There are also other prizes ranging from ₹500 to ₹1 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Vishu bumper ticket price was ₹250. The first prize of Vishu lottery results has been awarded to ticket number HB 727990. The second prize has been given to ticket IB 117539.

Prize ticket details:

First prize ( ₹10 crore) - HB 727990

Consolation prize ( ₹1,00,000) - VB 727990, IB 727990, SB 727990, KB 727990

Second prize ( ₹50 lakh) - IB 117539

Third prize ( ₹5 lakh) - VB 143234, IB 520301, SB 270896, HB 163414, UB 205752, KB 395285, VB 279627, IB 601095, SB 575608, HB 755910, UB 282260, KB 110895.

Fourth prize ( ₹1 lakh) - 298

Fifth prize ( ₹5,000) - 0151, 0360, 0927, 1028, 1139, 1413, 2204, 2306, 2431, 3502, 3983, 4206, 4443, 4687, 5005, 5087, 5476, 5542, 5736, 5794, 5800, 6128, 6184, 6208, 6488, 6510, 7414, 7453, 8140, 8478, 9006, 9076, 9533, 9662, 9769, 9905

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state lottery department had high hopes as the draw was held after the withdrawal of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Participants can check the Kerala State Lotteries' official website keralastatelotteries.com the full the list of winners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON