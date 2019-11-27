e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Kerala woman raped and murdered, migrant worker from Assam held

This was the third murder with links to migrant workers this year, however, the 2016 case of rape and murder of a Kochi law student had made most headlines and is remembered as one of the most brutal crimes involving migrant labourer in recent times.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The victim, a native of Karuppumpadi in Ernakulam, was estranged from her family and lived alone in Perumbavoore, Kerala.
The victim, a native of Karuppumpadi in Ernakulam, was estranged from her family and lived alone in Perumbavoore, Kerala.(AP File Photo/Representative)
         

A migrant labourer from Assam has been arrested for allegedly raping a 42-year-old Kerala woman and later killing her by smashing her face beyond recognition with “at least thirty” blows from a spade. The accused tried to damage the CCTV camera that recorded his barbaric act but that couldn’t prevent the police from retrieving some crucial footage that eventually led to his arrest, said police.

The body of the victim was found in front of a local shop in Perumbavoor near Kochi on Wednesday. The damaged CCTV camera that helped nail the culprit was also installed nearby.

According to the police, the accused Umar Ali bludgeoned the victim’s face with a spade after raping her. The dead woman, a native of Karuppumpadi in Ernakulam, was estranged from her family and lived alone in Perumbavoor--an industrial town and home to a large number of migrant labourers, mostly from the Northeast India.

The motive of the crime and the exact circumstances of the incident are still not very clear as questioning of the accused continues. The police say the victim had at least 30 wounds on her face and the spade used in the crime was recovered from the spot.

“We are questioning him with the help of a translator. We will get more information in a couple of days,” a senior police officer of Ernakulam district said.

This was the third murder with links to migrant workers this year, however, the 2016 case of rape and murder of a Kochi law student had made most headlines and is remembered as one of the most brutal crimes involving migrant labourer in recent times. Ameerlul Islam, who hailed from Assam, was convicted and sentenced to death for the law student’s rape and murder.

Several protests against migrant labourers were held in the state following the 2016 case. At least 30 lakh migrant labourers are estimated to be living in Kerala, which offers better wages and good working conditions.

tags
top news
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News