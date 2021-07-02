Kerala writes to Centre seeking solutions to Covid-19 vaccine related issues faced by expatriates

The Kerala government has written to the Centre to find solutions to issues faced by expatriates heading to the Gulf countries regarding Covid-19 vaccination.

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy has sent a letter to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, urging him to take immediate action to address the problems faced by expatriate Keralites.

"Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the exception of Qatar and Bahrain, have denied entry to Indians in the wake of the Covid pandemic. In this situation, a large number of expatriate Keralites reached Bahrain and Qatar through third countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka in order to proceed to Saudi Arabia, said a release by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

It was also pointed out that during a stopover people were also told to stay in quarantine for two weeks to go to Saudi Arabia.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that the GCC countries do not allow those who received two doses of Covaxin as the vaccine does not have the approval of the World Health Organization.

"There are also many people from abroad who have come home after receiving the first dose of vaccines like Pfizer and Sinopharm. There is a situation where the Gulf countries deny them entry as they do not have the means to get the second dose in India," the letter said.

Further, the Kerala government also raised the need to discuss these issues with the governments of the Gulf countries and provide an opportunity for expatriates who are stranded at home to return to work as soon as possible.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON