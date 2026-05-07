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Keralam CM Race: ‘Congress leaders to abide by high command’s decision', says K Suresh

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after the meeting, Suresh said, "I will obey the decision to be taken by the party high command."

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:41 pm IST
ANI |
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Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday said the party leaders and himeslf would abide by the decision of the party leadership following a party observers meeting in Keralam.

k suresh (Represention of National Herald)(National Herald)

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram after the meeting, Suresh said, "I will obey the decision to be taken by the party high command."

Earlier in the day, senior Keralam Congress leaders, including VD Satheesan, Kodikunnil Suresh, Deepdas Munshi and others, arrived at the Taj Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram to meet party observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken.

Speaking on the development, Congress MP K Suresh called it a part of the procedure by the Congress high command, which is followed by them after elections, and is also applicable in Keralam.

He stated that the that both observers hold important positions within the Congress party, adding that Mukul Wasnik was also earlier incharge in the state.

"After their evaluation with the various newly elected MLAs, they will send a report to the high command. Based on their report, and after the high command talks to senior leaders, they will take an appropriate decision," he added.

The Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is scheduled to hold its first Legislative Party meeting of newly elected MLAs today in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik will attend the meeting where discussions regarding the Chief Ministerial face are likely to take place.

This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) began the process of government formation after securing a sweeping victory in the Keralam Assembly elections. The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending a decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), secured 22 seats.

 
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