Keralam CM challenges Islamic cleric who called for women's confinement to homes: ‘Doesn’t suit progressive state'

Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday challenged Sunni Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad's remarks on keeping women confined to their homes, calling it a "misinterpretation" of Islamic history.

Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan says Islamic cleric Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad's view goes against the state's progressive tradition. (Agencies)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cleric, who holds the title of the Grand Mufti of India, had reportedly sparked outrage after he said women should not be allowed into the public sphere as it would lead to destruction.

The Keralam chief minister rejected the scholar's remarks saying his view does not align with the "progressive" tradition of the south Indian state, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Like 'gold kept safely in box', women must remain in homes: Islamic cleric in Kerala

Addressing a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said, "We have absolutely no agreement with that statement. It is not a position that suits progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with it in any manner."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Islamic scholar, also known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, had cited the Quran to back his belief that women should stay confined to their homes and must not appear in the public sphere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Islamic scholar, also known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, had cited the Quran to back his belief that women should stay confined to their homes and must not appear in the public sphere. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Opposing this view, Keralam CM Satheesan said women were not meant to be confined to their homes and should take part, even play a central role, in all spheres of life and society. "That is our progressive position, without any doubt," he said.

What Keralam cleric said on women

Speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, Kanthapuram said if women entered public spaces, it would lead to "great destruction". His statement came after a controversial circular, issued recently, said "women should not be present on public platforms".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kanthapuram likened women to gold ornaments which need to be kept safely. "If the necklace has to retain its beauty, it has to be kept safely inside a box," he said. He went on to claim this as and that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

ALSO READ: CPI(M)'s Sreemathy Teacher slams Kanthapuram over remarks on women staying confined to homes

To explain his point, he drew a comparison with a nearby store that sold stone grinders, which could be left outside along the road without concern. In contrast, he said, if a gold necklace was left on the roadside, people would touch it, gradually damaging its appearance and diminishing its value.

VD Satheesan challenges Islamic cleric

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan said the cleric's view amounted to a "misinterpretation" of Islamic history. To prove his argument, he cited examples of women who held positions of power in the religion.

The chief minister said Prophet Muhammad's first wife Khadija was a successful businesswoman, while another wife Aisha, participated in the Battle of the Camel and had played a leadership role.

Satheesan also mentioned Queen Bilqis, who, he said, was recorded as a ruler in Islamic history. "There was a woman who conducted business, a woman who played the role of a military leader and a woman who was a queen. All these examples are there in Islamic history," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also cited an incident where a woman raised questions over mahr (dower) under the Caliphate. Her argument was acknowledged and accepted by the ruler.

"These examples show that women had a place even in the royal court. Therefore, we cannot agree with such a position in any manner," the chief minister said.

Who is Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad is the ‘Grand Mufti of India’, a top religious figure of Sunni Muslims in India and the South Asian region. He is the 10th person to hold the title. Islam and India have other grand muftis too, with prominent mosques being their headquarters. ‘Mufti’, the term, essentially means an Islamic law expert.

(With inputs from PTI)