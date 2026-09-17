Thiruvananthapuram, The much-awaited cultural park, announced in the name of Jnanpith laureate writer MT Vasudevan Nair, will be developed as a world-class experience centre integrating literature, cinema, art, heritage and technology, rather than merely as a memorial, officials have said.

Keralam to develop MT cultural park as global centre

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The proposal was discussed at a round-table conference chaired by state Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh here on Wednesday.

The legendary Malayalam writer, popularly known as MT who elevated the art of Malayalam storytelling to unparalleled heights through his literary works, died on December 26, 2025, at the age of 91.

The park, announced by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the revised Budget speech for 2026-27, will be designed to enable visitors to experience the creative world of the writer, drawing inspiration from his literary works.

The proposed facilities include performance venues for traditional art forms, screening facilities for short films and documentaries by Gen-C creators, contemporary dance and music venues, cinema theatres, a library, art exhibition hall and gallery, according to an official statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Museums dedicated to history, literature and language, and sound have also been proposed, along with dedicated spaces for children and visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Museums dedicated to history, literature and language, and sound have also been proposed, along with dedicated spaces for children and visitors. {{/usCountry}}

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The use of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies was suggested to transform the museum experience from "seeing to experiencing".

Proposals were also made for carefully designed pedestals and planned visitor circulation routes similar to those at museums in Egypt.

Participants suggested that the park should be designed to retain its relevance and novelty for decades and developed as an international centre open to different art forms.

It was also proposed to make the park a platform to celebrate MT in association with writers and artists from different parts of the world.

To ensure year-round activities, proposals included an annual signature event featuring writers and talents from across the world, international writers' residencies and fellowships, artists' residencies, scriptwriting workshops, a digital archive and film festivals.

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Vishnunadh said the park, to be located in Kozhikode, would be developed as a platform to showcase the creative legacy of MT Vasudevan Nair and Keralam's cultural identity to the world while incorporating the interests of the younger generation.

The possibility of organising an international design challenge for architects would also be considered, he said.

The round-table conferences are being held in Thiruvananthapuram in hybrid mode from September 16 to 18 as part of efforts to implement, within a stipulated timeframe, various projects announced in the revised Budget speech for 2026-27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.