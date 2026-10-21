Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam will seek the Centre's support to fast-track major infrastructure and development projects in the state capital, including the expansion of the airport, Vizhinjam port-related initiatives and urban infrastructure upgrades, following discussions between Transport Minister C P John and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Keralam to seek Centre's assistance for key development projects in state capital

The meeting focused on expediting projects requiring central assistance and resolving issues that need intervention at the state and national levels, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Among the key demands discussed were income tax exemption for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation , utilisation of Sagarmala funds for Vizhinjam port and rehabilitation measures related to the port project.

The meeting also discussed securing central funds for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and submitting proposals under the Urban Challenge Fund, it said.

The acquisition of the remaining 22 acres required for the expansion of Thiruvananthapuram airport, resolution of issues concerning the state's mining corridor and the renovation of Akkulam Lake were among the other priorities identified.

The state will also seek central assistance for measures to prevent coastal erosion and modernise the drainage system in the city.

Other proposals to be taken up with the Centre include increasing the storage capacity of the Peppara dam, securing central assistance for the National Waterway, developing Vizhinjam and Valiyathura ports, and establishing green fuel bunkering facilities at ports in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.

The meeting also discussed setting up multi-modal logistics parks and constructing the Melarannoor railway overbridge.

Tharoor will raise the demands requiring central intervention by the Union government. The possibility of extending assistance to KSRTC from the MP Local Area Development Scheme funds was also discussed.

The meeting further explored the possibility of establishing a Tata hospital using corporate social responsibility funds.

District Collector K S Anju also attended the meeting, the statement added.

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