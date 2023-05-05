Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder dies by suicide: Cops

Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder dies by suicide: Cops

PTI |
May 05, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Praveen Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in the city's suburbs on Thursday afternoon.

Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday, police said.

Praveen Nath's body is kept at Government Medical College Hospital.

Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in the city's suburbs on Thursday afternoon, police said.

His body is kept at Government Medical College Hospital here, they said.

On Valentine's Day this year, Nath married his transgender partner. He was said to be worried over certain online media reports about their allegedly strained relationship.

Nath had denied such reports.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are

011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
kerala suicide transgender
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP