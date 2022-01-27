Kerala’s Literacy hero gets Padma Shri, says nation has taken note of her work

“God is great”, was the reaction of 56-year-old K V Rabiya when she was informed about her name featuring in the list of Padma Shri awardees.

A resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, Rabiya was confined to a wheel chair since she was 14 due to polio. But, she never allowed the disability to come in her way of spreading literacy among the needy. “The country has recognised my work and honoured me. This is the biggest recognition. I am really humbled,” said Rabiya.

“I could not believe,” she said when she got a call from New Delhi the other day saying that she was being awarded the Padma Shri.

She had started a small literacy campaign in 1990. Later, the state government had launched the state literacy mission and made her the mascot of the project. She also founded an organisation called Chalanam which runs six schools for differently-abled and intellectually disabled children in the district. Besides this, she started 60 neighbourhood self-help groups for women and trained them to make pickles, carry bags and other products.

“Getting knowledge is foremost and imparting this to others is equally important. I feel education serves its purpose only if you impart the same to others and empower them,” she said.

Besides polio, she was afflicted with cancer at the age of 32 and later her backbone was affected after she survived a fall. Her heroic fight against odds found its way to school text books in the state. She has also authored many books, including her autobiography “Swapnangalkku Chirakukalundu” (Dreams have wings). A born fighter, she kindled light of knowledge in many.