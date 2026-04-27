VD Satheesan in focus as Paravur becomes key seat in 2026 Kerala assembly elections

As Kerala moves towards the final counting of the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is on Paravur, where Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan is contesting a key seat.

VD Satheesan has won the Paravur seat 5 times.(PTI)

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Satheesan is seeking to strengthen his position in central Kerala, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded ET Taison (Tyson Master), the sitting MLA from Kaipamangalam.

Satheesan is the main face of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state. He has represented Paravur since 2001 and has won the seat for five consecutive terms.

5 facts about VD Satheeshan

VD Satheesan was born on May 31, 1964 in Nettoor, Ernakulam. He did his LLB from Kerala Law Academy Law College and LLM from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. He later practised law at the Kerala High Court for about a decade.

He was chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union and as secretary in the National Students’ Union.

He made his electoral debut in 1996 from Paravur and lost, but was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2001 while still practising law.

He went on to win the Paravur seat consecutively in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021. He was chief whip of the Congress in the 12th Assembly. Over his career, he has been known for active participation in Assembly debates, focusing on governance, public issues, and constituency development.

In 2021, he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly by the Congress Working Committee, and he remains a key UDF leader.

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