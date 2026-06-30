Ketan Agarwal case: What is 'gait analysis', key test Siya's ‘boyfriend’ Chetan will likely take

“In this case, police plan to compare the CCTV footage showing Chaudhary’s movements at Lohagad Fort with a recreated video,” an earlier HT report an officer telling the court on Monday.

Gait analysis is the study of a person's walking pattern, and it is used to identify suspects from CCTV footage by comparing distinctive characteristics such as stride length, posture, and limb movements.

Chetan Chaudhary, alleged to be Siya Goyal's boyfriend who became a suspicious figure in the probe after being captured near the foothills of Lohagad wearing a hoodie despite the hot weather on June 18, will reportedly undergo "gait analysis".

An accidental death report was registered at first but the case took a dramatic turn after the police arrested the victim's fiancée and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, on suspicion of murder days later.

Ketan Agarwal, the director of family-run real estate firm Success Group and resident of Pune's Lodha Belmondo in Gahunje, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18 with his fiancée Siya Goyal as part of her birthday celebrations. Siya initially told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while taking photographs near the fort.

A reconstruction of the alleged crime, gait analysis, and drama over advocate representing accused are some of the latest developments in the investigation of the death of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal on June 18 during Lohagad Fort trek near Lonavala — earlier reported to be an accident but later turned into a murder probe with his fiancé Siya Goyal and a 22-year-old man, Chetan Chaudhary , in net for plotting the killing.

According to investigators, the analysis became necessary because Chaudhary allegedly wore a hoodie to conceal his identity on the day of the incident. Police plan to recreate the CCTV footage by making Chaudhary wear a similar hoodie and walk through the same location at the fort in a similar manner.

“We have CCTV footage showing him walking while wearing a hoodie to hide his face. The gait analysis will compare his movement in the CCTV footage with the recreated video to determine whether the walking patterns match,” the officer said.

Police will reportedly recreate the CCTV camera footage by making him wear a similar hoodie and walk at the same spot on the fort in a similar manner.

Drama over Siya's advocate Siya Goyal, who is accused of murdering her fiance over reluctance to get married, was on Sunday taken to the fort to reconstruct the alleged crime scene using a human-sized dummy.

According to the police, Goyal sat down to signal Chaudhary to push Agarwal off the cliff on June 18.

While advocate Vipul Dushing, a lawyer representing Siya, argued before the court on Monday that her arrest was illegal and without any valid grounds, Chaudhary's lawyer, Ram Shahane, said his client's role in the FIR is very limited and undefined.

A drama unfolded parallelly on the court premises when an advocate, who identified himself as Aashutosh Shrivastav, claimed he will be representing Goyal.

He presented his vakalatnama with a purported signature of Siya before the court. However, Siya and her family informed the court that Vipul Dushing is representing her.

While seeking an extension of police custody of Chaudhary and his alleged accomplice Siya Goyal, the fiancée of Agarwal, the police told the court that further investigation was required into several aspects, including identifying the exact spot where the crime took place at the fort and tracing Agarwal’s missing passport. The court extended the police custody of both accused till July 3.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal got engaged in February this year with his maternal uncle playing matchmaker. Goyal also belongs to an affluent business family in Pune. However, unknown to the Agarwals, she was allegedly in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, 22, whose family runs a business in the same business district as Goyal's father.

Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to get married in November this year, with hotels already booked in Udaipur for the wedding.