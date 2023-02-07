Key G20 meet to be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan complex

India will host the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting at a large hall within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex as the initial choice of venue — the convention centre at Pragati Maidan — will not be ready in time for the meet next month, people familiar with the matter said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), which has been used for large meetings chaired by the president and prime minister, will be the venue for the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi during March 1-2, the people said.

All necessary arrangements are being made at the RBCC for the meeting that is expected to be attended by the foreign ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies and eight guest countries invited by India for this year’s G20 process and representatives of multilateral bodies.

The foreign ministers’ meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which is being redeveloped as part of the central government’s ambitious plan to convert it into an international exhibition-cum-convention centre (IECC).

The construction of the ₹2,700-crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project started in July 2018 and was to be completed by the end of 2020. However, the project has missed several deadlines.

The convention centre was to be ready by January 15 this year, but the project is currently not near completion.

When contacted, PS Kharola, chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the nodal agency for the project, said, “It (convention centre) will be completed very soon. It is a big project. A majority of the construction work is over. Finishing touches are being given.”

When asked if the centre will be ready for the foreign ministers’ meeting, Kharola said, “We are trying to finish it before the event.”

The people cited above said a decision was made a few weeks ago to hold the foreign ministers’ meet at the RBCC as it was the most suitable venue currently available. The decision was made after exploring the possibility of holding the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan or at a five-star hotel, the people said.

“The priority was getting a venue that can accommodate nearly 30 foreign ministers and their delegations and also has adequate security and facilities,” one of the people said.

The state-of-the-art convention centre at Pragati Maidan is around 32 metres in height and will accommodate up to 7,000 people in single format (plenary hall with fixed seating for 3,000 people and multi-function Hall for 4,000 people). In addition to this, the amphitheatre will have space for 3,000 people. The centre will have 30 meeting rooms.

