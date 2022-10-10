'Key soldier of democracy during Emergency': PM remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at the age of 82 after a long spell of illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the veteran leader's death, calling him a "key soldier of democracy during Emergency". The Emergency era during the tenure of Indira Gandhi - from June 25 1975 to March 21 1977 - is remembered for a clampdown on rights.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest,” PM Modi tweeted.

“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” he further recalled.

The announcement was made by his son Akhilesh Yadav, who is the current SP chief. “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe (My beloved father and everyone's Netaji is no more) - Akhilesh Yadav,” the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle. Soon after, tributes started pouring in from across the political circle.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was fondly known as ‘Netaji’ among his party workers and followers. He was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh and has served as the chief minister thrice. He also served in the Union Cabinet as the minister of defence. The SP patron had been under treatment for the past few days.

President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter condoling the death of the SP founder, saying it is “an inseparable loss to the country”.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has also served as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, expressed his grief in a tweet, saying Mulayam's “memories will remain attached” to him.

“Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and socialist leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense loss,” wrote Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Mulayam Singh's death as an "irreparable loss".

He was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.