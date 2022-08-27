Khadi’s threads can turn India self-reliant: PM Modi’s top quotes from Ahmedabad event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 'Khadi Utsav' event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and also inaugurated the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on the Sabarmati river. Speaking at the event, Modi appealed to the people of the country to “only gift products made in Khadi Village Industries” during upcoming festivals.

Here are top quotes of the PM from the event:

- Over the past decades, India's own prosperous toy industry was getting destroyed in the race for foreign toys. With the efforts of the government and the hard work of our brothers and sisters associated with the toy industries, the situation has now started changing. Now there has been a huge decline in toys imported from abroad.

- I also want to make an appeal to the people of the country. In the coming festivals, gift only the products made in Khadi Village Industries. You can have clothes made from different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign will gain momentum.

- Khadi is an example of sustainable clothing and eco-friendly clothing, and has the least carbon footprint.

- Khadi is also very important from the point of view of health. Therefore, Khadi can play a huge role at the global level.

- Women power is also a major contributor to the growing strength of India's Khadi industry. The spirit of entrepreneurship is ingrained in our sisters and daughters. Evidence of this is also the expansion of Sakhi Mandals in Gujarat.

- The problems related to Khadi across the country have been resolved.

- History is witness that a thread of Khadi can become the force of a freedom movement, it broke the chains of slavery.

- The same thread of Khadi can become a source of inspiration to fulfill the promise of a developed India, to fulfill the dream of a self-reliant India.

- Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati river, but it is also unprecedented in design and innovation.