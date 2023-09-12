Khalistan event in Canada hours after PM flags concern

Toronto A pro-Khalistani secessionist group organised a hastily arranged referendum at a gurdwara in Canada’s British Columbia, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to his counterpart Justin Trudeau strong concerns about anti-India elements promoting secessionism from Canadian soil and inciting violence against diplomats. HT Image

The controversial exercise was conducted on Sunday in the town of Surrey at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group. This same shrine was headed by SFJ leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar before he was gunned down by unidentified assailants on June 18 in its parking lot.

The referendum was the latest in a string of provocative moves by pro-Khalistani groups in Canada that have caused bilateral relations to nosedive in recent months.

Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned SFJ, was present at the referendum, local media reported.

While there was no official response from the Canadian government, there have been other rounds of referendum in the country before — in Brampton and Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Indian government did not react to the referendum.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Modi told Trudeau that mutual respect and trust are essential for progress in bilateral ties.

Modi’s remarks came on the back of extremist elements organising rallies and protests in support of Khalistan in several Canadian cities and targeting Indian diplomatic facilities and officials over the past few months. The Indian side was particularly angered when a float at a recent rally eulogised the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

During the bilateral meeting, Modi emphasised that bilateral ties are “anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties”, but conveyed India’s “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

These elements are “promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship”, the statement added.

Modi mentioned that “mutual respect and trust” are essential for the progress of India-Canada relationship. Though the statement didn’t directly name pro-Khalistan elements, there was no doubt whom the Indian side was referring to.

In Canada, SFG announced another round of the referendum on October 29, also in Surrey. The venue for the September 10 referendum was originally the Tamanawis Secondary School. However, a week before its scheduled date, it was cancelled by the Surrey District School Board “due to a violation of our rental agreement.”

The reason cited was that the poster for the event carried images of the school along with a picture of an AK-47 gun as well as a kirpan. “Despite repeated attempts to address the issue, the event organisers failed to remove these concerning images, and materials continued to be posted throughout Surrey and on social media,” the release noted.

SFJ also blames India for Nijjar’s assassination though the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is investigating the case, has neither arrested anyone in this connection nor attributed any motive behind the murder.

India has repeatedly raised the matter with the Canadian government, irked by Ottawa allowing the country’s territory to be used for separatist activity, no strong action has so far been taken in this regard.

Under fire over the pro-Khalistan demonstrations, Trudeau told a news conference in New Delhi that Canada will always defend freedom of peaceful protest but simultaneously asserted it will also prevent violence and tackle hatred.

“Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us,” he said.

“At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada,” Trudeau said. “Diaspora Canadians make up a huge proportion of our country, and they should be able to express themselves and make their choices without interference from any of the many countries that we know are involved in interference challenges,” he added.

