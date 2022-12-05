Khan Sir's old 'Suresh-Abdul' video goes viral as Congress leader demands action

Amid several incidents of 'Islamophic slurs' in classrooms being reported in the past few days, an old video of Patna's famous Khan Sir is doing the rounds on social media. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared one such post where Khan Sir was giving an example of how the meaning of a sentence changed when the name 'Suresh' gets replaced by 'Abdul'. The video triggered controversy earlier as well.

"The person should be arrested and those who are laughing after listening to this vulgar nonsense, they should think -- what are we becoming," Supriya Shrinate tweeted sharing writer Ashok Kumar Pandey's tweet.

In the video, Khan Sir was teaching Dvandva Samas and said, "There are some words which have two meanings. Like if you say Suresh was flying a plane, it means one thing and if you say Abdul was flying a plane, it means a different thing..."

Khan Sir was in news early this year after he was booked by the Bihar Police on the charges of inciting violence following the protest of the students against the Railway Recruitment Board test.

The Suresh-Abdul video again went viral after the incident inside the classroom of the Manipal Institute of Technology came to light. A Muslim student called out his professor for calling Muslims 'terrorists' following which the teacher apologised.

Another such incident has been reported from Rajasthan after a Muslim student claimed that she was facing threats after criticising her professor for making biased comments in the History class.

However, in the Khan Sir video, many social media users claimed that Khan Sir's comment was actually sarcastic and that only a portion of the video is being shared.

