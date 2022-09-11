Khap mahapanchayat held in Hisar to seek CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

Amid the ongoing investigation in BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death case, a khap mahapanchayat was held in Hisar on Sunday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the case. Earlier on Friday, the police had said that the case was being reviewed at senior levels and said that a charge sheet will be filed on objective grounds. The family members of the former Big Boss contestant have made a demand for a CBI probe several times now. Sonali Phogat’s nephew, Vikas Singh, told news agency ANI that the family will file a plea in the Goa High Court for a CBI probe. The family has already written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for this, he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the probe by the Goa Police, Sonali Phogat's family had also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking a probe by the central agency. The Chief Minister had assured the same. On Friday, a team of the Goa Police visited Phogat's Sant Nagar residence in Haryana's Hisar district and seized three diaries. Sonali's bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team, ANI reported. The police also sealed the locker at Sonali Phogat's residence.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case. Earlier, the Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who were arrested after being named as accused in the case.

