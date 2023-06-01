Khap delegation will meet President Murmu to seek justice for protesting wrestlers: Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) announced on Thursday that a delegation of khap will meet the government and President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a Khap 'Mahapanchayat' organised over the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Soram village, in Muzaffarnagar, (PTI)

“A khap delegation will meet the President and the government. The Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow.”

The representatives of khaps from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi met in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the protests led by women wrestlers against the sexual harassment allegations on former Brij Bhushan.

Another panchayat tomorrow in Haryana

At the mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikiat said the khaps will hold another meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday where more decisions will be taken. "Representatives of the khaps will meet the president and the government in support of the wrestlers and the fight will continue till they get justice," he said.

Wrestlers were to immerse medals in Ganga

The meeting came two days after BKU leader Naresh Tikait convinced Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, and double World Championship bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat — who have 45 senior international medals between them — to hold off on immersing their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar and gave the government five days' time.

Speaking about wrestlers immersing their medals, Rakesh Takait had earlier said, “The medals (won by the agitating wrestlers) are a heritage of the nation, of children of India and of the national flag.”

He added, “If the need arises, the medals would be returned to the President of India."

Khap member on meeting

Chaudhary Surender Solanki, president of Palam 360 khaps, Delhi, had said that wrestlers wouldn't be part of the meeting but he will be attending it. He said, “The wrestlers took an emotional decision on Tuesday to immerse their medals and it was our duty to stop them. The khaps will meet on Thursday to discuss the future of protest. The struggle will still be led by the wrestlers and all khaps and farmer unions will support them to the hilt.”

There is another planned event later this week by the community leaders.

Wrestlers' demand

The wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gonda who has ruled Indian wrestling for 12 years, over allegations of sexual harassment of athletes, including at least one minor. Brij Bhushan has denied the charges, hit back at the wrestlers, and even said that their medals are worth ₹15 each.

Though he has been removed from WFI, which stands suspended, and two FIRs have been filed against him, the wrestlers have demanded that he be arrested immediately.

