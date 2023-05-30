Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Medals national heritage, wrestlers should drop plan to immerse them: Rakesh Tikait

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
May 30, 2023 08:26 PM IST

BKU leader said the entire nation was with the wrestlers “in their fight against injustice and appropriate decision for further action would be taken and efforts would be made to hold talks with the government

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday described the medals won by country’s wrestlers as national heritage. “The medals (won by the agitating wrestlers) are a heritage of the nation, of children of India and of national flag,” he said here.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday. (HT photo)
“Today (Tuesday) through a tweet, I came to know that our wrestlers are on their way to immersing their medals in the Ganga (in Haridwar) in sheer desperation,” the BKU (Tikait) national spokesperson said.

Tikait urged the agitating wrestlers to drop the idea of immersing the medals into the holy river, saying “if the need arises, the medals would be returned to the President of India.”

He also urged local civil, police and intelligence officials to approach the wrestlers and dissuade them. The BKU leader said the wrestlers’ fight was not alone theirs but of the entire nation. He added that they had fought so far bravely and the same spirit should be maintained in their stir.

Tikait said the entire nation was with them “in their fight against injustice and appropriate decision for further action would be taken and efforts would be made to hold talks with the government”.

The BKU leader was in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to visit the four farmers of Bhira, Palia and Gola areas who are on bail in connection with the Oct 2021 Kheri violence.

Tikait along with BKU (Tikait) district president Dilbagh Singh also talked to farmers over the pending power bill issue. At Hadela Gurudwara, Tikait urged the farmers to strengthen their organisation and focus on educating their children.

Topics
