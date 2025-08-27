Kharge hits out at Modi over US tariff, accuses him of failing to protect India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “failing to protect the country” after the US imposed a 50% tariff on imports from India. Kharge called for a stronger and more effective foreign policy, as opposed to what he described as the government’s superficial engagements of “smiles, hugs, and selfies.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)

“Your dear friend ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ has imposed 50% tariffs on India, starting today. We will lose an estimated ₹2.17 Lakh Crore as the first jolt to this Tariff, across 10 sectors alone,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

He reminded Modi of his past assurances on safeguarding farmers’ interests amid the bilateral trade negotiations with the US. He argued that farmers were among the worst affected by the tariffs, and Modi’s promise of paying “any personal price” to shield them had fallen flat.

“Our farmers, especially cotton farmers, are badly hit. You had said you are ready to pay any ‘personal price’ to protect them, but you have done absolutely nothing to soften the blow and protect their livelihoods.”

Kharge cited studies and warned that the textile sector would be among the hardest hit, with an estimated 5,00,000 job losses. He added that the gems and jewellery industry was at risk.

Kharge said nearly 1,00,000 diamond workers in the Saurashtra region lost jobs since April, when Washington first imposed a 10% base tariff on Indian goods. He cautioned that the crisis was “just a tip of the iceberg.”

“Indian national interest is supreme. A robust Foreign Policy needs substance and deft, but your superficial Foreign Policy engagements - smiles, hugs and selfies have hurt our interests. You [Modi] failed in securing a Trade Deal. Now you are failing to protect our country,” Kharge said.

An additional 25% import duties on Indian goods took effect from Wednesday, bringing the total levy to 50% over India’s Russian oil purchases.