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Kharge refers to PM Modi as terrorist, slams AIADMK over BJP alliance

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday courted controversy after referring to PM Modi as a ‘terrorist’ while criticising the AIADMK for allying with him.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 04:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday courted controversy after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for aligning with him.

Mallikarjun Kharge made the remarks while addressing reporters in Chennai.(AICC)

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kharge questioned the AIADMK’s decision to join hands with the Prime Minister. “How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy."

"You need leaders who will not bow before the BJP and will stand up and fight, that is MK Stalin. Today, AIADMK has lost its identity. It has become a silent-slave partner of the BJP. It cannot protect Tamil Nadu's interest, because it has become a slave of PM Modi," he added.

He then clarified his statement saying he did not mean to call the prime minister a “terrorist” but meant that he “always terrorises" people and political parties.

The congress chief questioned the prime minister as to why did he not implement the bill in 2023, when it was originally passed. He added that PM Modi had thanked the opposition in 2023, adding that he is now claiming that Congress is not supporting the bill.

“Unfortunately, Modi is presenting a different narrative. He claims that, instead of opposing the failed delimitation bill, the party is opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill. This is not true. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, and we fully supported it. At the time, he even thanked us for that support.”

“We had only asked that, since the bill was passed, it should be implemented immediately using the existing strength of 543 seats. However, he said that implementation was not possible because the census had not been completed and delimitation had not been carried out. He stated that it would be implemented only after both processes were finished,” he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla condemns Kharge's statement

BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, took to X in minutes, slamming Congress of calling prime minister a “terrorist.”

In his post, Poonawalla noted that the Congress has abused the PM 175 times till now.

“Afzal Yakub & Naxals are innocent. But for Congress - Chaiwala OBC PM is terrorist, RSS is poisonous snake, Sanatan is Disease. This is Cong ki Sanvidhan virodhi Nafrati dukaan.They are giving clean chit to Jihad & abusing elected PM. 175 abuses so far.”

 
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aiadmk terrorist democracy narendra modi mallikarjun kharge
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