Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kharge replaces CWC with 47-member Steering Committee. Tharoor missing from list

Kharge replaces CWC with 47-member Steering Committee. Tharoor missing from list

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 08:15 PM IST

Most of the members of the last CWC would remain in the new committee. Senior party leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have been named members of the new committee.

The committee that was announced hours after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted a 47-member Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Most of the members of the last CWC were retained in the committee that was announced hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

Senior party leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have been named members of the new committee.

Priyanka Gandhi, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala also part of the new panel.

Shashi Tharoor, who contested against Kharge in the recently concluded election for the Congress president's post, is, however, missing from the list

According to reports, all CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief to enable him to choose his own team.

"As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee," AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal said in a statement. order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mallikarjun kharge congress cwc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP