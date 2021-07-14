Kharge to lead Congress coordination efforts with other opposition parties

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will coordinate with other opposition leaders to improve floor management during Parliament’s monsoon session starting next week, the Congress party’s parliamentary strategy group decided on Wednesday.

Kharge’s assignment as the Congress point person for opposition parties comes at a time the party plans to aggressively raise issues such as petrol price hike, the government’s vaccination strategy, the three farm laws and job losses in the upcoming session between July 19 and August 13.

It also indicates that the Congress is keen to work closely with the Trinamool Congress in Parliament and could help find a workaround given the icy relations between the Congress’ Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Chowdhury and Trinamool leadership.

Wednesday’s meeting, chaired by Congress Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former PM Manmohan Singh, Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and other leaders of the party. According to two party leaders, Rahul Gandhi also participated in the discussions for the first time after resigning from the party’s top seat in 2019 following the Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

In his intervention, Rahul Gandhi proposed that the party raises at least six key issues during the session such as the rise in prices of essential goods, and petrol and diesel, the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic including the shortage of vaccines, farmers’ issues and the demand for scrapping the three laws, economic situation and job loss during the pandemic. Manmohan Singh spoke on the economic situation.

Rahul Gandhi also suggested that the party take up the Rafale issue as well in the wake of developments in the case. On July 3, a French judge was appointed to head a probe into suspected “corruption and favouritism” in the ₹59,000 crore deal for 36 fighter jets.

The BJP, which expects the Congress-led Opposition to mount an offensive against the government, has held a high-level meeting at the residence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. This meeting was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan among several others.

The party’s parliamentary party executive is expected to meet on Sunday.

A senior BJP functionary said the government is all set to face the opposition’s questions and clear all “misconceptions”.

The government is preparing to face tough questions from the opposition on issues such as the response to the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the unavailability of essential drugs and oxygen for the patients even in hospital and the overall lack of preparedness.

“The opposition politicised the issue of vaccines. First, when production of the vaccine began several opposition leaders made irresponsible comments and called it the BJP vaccine. Later, they accused the Centre of trying to micromanage the distribution; when the Centre allowed the states to make their own procurement they again had complaints and wanted the Centre to provide it free of costs,” said a senior party leader.

The monsoon session will have 19 working days, a contrast to the previous two truncated sessions when opposition parties couldn’t raise many issues due to paucity of time. This time, they expect Parliament to find the time to raise at least two calling attention motions and hold two short-duration discussions.

On the opposition plan to raise the issue of price rise, a senior BJP functionary said: “The government is aware of the difficulties being faced by the people and is taking steps to provide relief to the people. On Wednesday a revision in the dearness allowance rates for government employees and pensioners was announced keeping in view the unprecedented crisis brought on by the pandemic,” said a second party functionary.

Congress leaders also flagged the drone terrorism issue in Jammu and Kashmir and the Lakshwadeep situation to hold the government responsible. The party will also demand further scrutiny for the cinematograph bill and the electricity amendment bill.