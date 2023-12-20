Kharge's 'ek akela' jibe at PM Modi, BJP over suspension of 141 MPs: 'Single party'

With the suspension of 141 MPs over unruly behaviour, the BJP has now no opposition in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. This kind of 'single party rule' is what the BJP and the prime minister want to establish, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who also got suspended from the Rajya Sabha, tweeted on Wednesday. "They talk of Ek Akela which is akin to demolishing democracy. This is precisely what they have done by suspending Opposition MPs. Instead of punishing the people in high ranks for this shameful security lapse, they have snatched away the democratic rights of MOs, thereby escaping accountability," Kharge wrote. The Congress president asked why BJP MP Ptarap Simha who "facilitated the entry of the intruders" has not been questioned yet. "Apparently the intruders have been planning this since months, who is responsible for this massive intelligence failure?" Kharge asked. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha was not questioned over December 13's security breach in the Lok Sabha.

On December 13, on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and sprayed yellow smoke from canisters that they hid inside their shoes before entering the new Parliament building as visitors. Two others were found protesting outside Parliament. The four were arrested and stringent anti-terror laws were invoked against them while the investigation led the cops to a well-orchestrated plan that was in the works for at least 1.5 years. The opposition leaders sought a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament. Over this demand, 141 MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

"Why haven’t senior officers responsible for Parliamentary security made accountable? Heads should have rolled in by now. Apparently the intruders have been planning this since months, who is responsible for this massive intelligence failure? Given the multi-layered security of the Parliament, how did two intruders manage to hide yellow gas canisters in their shoes and enter the building and almost reach the sanctum sanctorum of India’s democracy?" Kharge said.

Following the massive suspension, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular barring the suspended MPs from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries. "As a result, the following consequences arise from their suspension and remain in force during the period of suspension: they cannot enter chambers, Lobby and galleries. They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member, No item is put down in the List of Business in their name," the circular said. Before this circular, the suspended MPs have been protesting inside the Parliament complex and a fresh row started as Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar during the protest.