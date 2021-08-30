Home / India News / Khattar asks Punjab CM Amarinder to resign, accuses him of instigating farmers
  • Khattar also blamed the farmers and said that they have ‘no intention to hold conversations’ with the government.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday accused Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda of instigating farmers against the three farm laws. He also claimed that there were no farmers from Haryana at Delhi’s border protesting the three farm laws passed by the Centre during the monsoon session last year.

“In Punjab, he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is instigating farmers. In Haryana, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda saheb and other Congress leaders are instigating them. No one has the right to block roads indefinitely,” the Haryana chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He however later said that 85% of the farmers at Delhi’s Tikri and Singhu borders are from Punjab. Khattar claimed that farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal offering sweets to Captain Amarinder Singh indicates that the Punjab government is involved in the farmer protests, according to a report by HT.

He also demanded Singh’s resignation from the post of the chief minister. Khattar also blamed the farmers and said that they have ‘no intention to hold conversations’ with the government.

The Haryana chief minister’s remarks came after Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha allegedly asked police to ‘crack the heads’ of protesters in a video which went viral and was also shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi. Khattar said that the remarks may not have been appropriate but ‘insisted’ on ‘strictness’.

Khattar faced criticism from Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday who demanded police action into the incident. The Shiv Sena also said that the government led by Khattar has ‘no right to remain in power’ in its editorial Saamana.

