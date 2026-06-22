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Khatu Shyam temple to get railway station named after it: Here's how it can improve connectivity

Nearest railhead to the temple is currently 17 km away; the proposed station at Sundarpura will reduce that distance to 11 km; minister gives timeline too

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 05:07 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Addressing a function after flagging off the Khatipura (Jaipur)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Khatipura station earlier on Sunday, June 21, Vaishnaw said land for the Khatu Shyam station project had already been identified and construction would be completed within 12 months.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a design image for the proposed Khatu Shyam Ji temple station at Sundarnagar in Sikar district, Rajasthan.(Photos: X/@RailMinIndia, utsav.gov.in)

He also unveiled the proposed design of the station.

Significance of the temple

Between 50 and 60 lakh devotees visit the temple every year, Vaishnaw has said, with footfall climbing to 30-40 lakh during the 15-day Phalguna Mela alone. The Rajasthan tourism department describes the temple as one of the most important pilgrim destinations in the state.

The push for dedicated rail access dates to April 2023, when Saraswati, then a member of the Lok Sabha, met Vaishnaw and formally requested a new rail line from Ringas to Khatu Shyam Ji.

The temple, built in white Makrana marble, is dedicated to Barbarika — grandson of the Pandava Bhima — who, according to Hindu mythology, is worshipped here as a manifestation of Lord Krishna. The temple's large prayer hall is surrounded by walls depicting painted scenes from religious epics, while the shutters of the sanctum sanctorum are covered in silver sheeting.

 
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