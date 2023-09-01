‘…khoon ka khela in Bengal’: BJP leader jabs Mamata Banerjee over ‘khela hoga’ remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal leader Agnimitra Paul on Thursday took a jibe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee's “khela hoga” (game on) taunt saying the latter practices "khoon ka khela" in her state.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (ANI)

“She practices khoon ka khela (bloodbath) in West Bengal. There is blood in her hands. She practised khela in the panchayat elections, in 2021 (West Bengal assembly elections). Every day, 'khela' is going on in the state. Is she not yet satisfied,” she told news agency ANI.

Elaborating on the atrocities in the state, the BJP leader said women are suppressed in Bengal. "Today is Raksha Bandhan but in West Bengal, there is no protection for women. Every day, women are being oppressed. This is khela. At Matighara a little kid was raped and she died. The youths of Bengal are working at Mizoram. This is the khela of death. Mamata Banerjee has blood in her hands," she said.

Paul said wherever the chief minister has gone, she has only got a zero. "In 2024 general elections also, she will be clean-bowled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Taking potshots at the Opposition over the lack of clarity on the prime ministerial candidate of the newly formed INDIA bloc, the BJP MLA said “khela” will kick off when it is officially announced by the INDIA alliance that Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate.

"Now, she is saying that the PM's face is INDIA, but before 2024 when the PM's face will be announced that it is Rahul Gandhi then the 'khela' will kick off. We will also watch how the 'khela' is played. Will Mamata Banerjee be all right if Rahul Gandhi's name comes up for the prime ministerial candidate?" Paul questioned.

She further questioned if elected to power, the country will be governed by seven PMs on seven days or one PM every month.

Banerjee is on a visit to Mumbai to attend the third joint meeting of the INDIA bloc from August 31- September 1. Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga."

(With inputs from ANI)