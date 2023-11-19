Khushbu reacts to Mansoor Ali's comment on Trisha: ‘Men think it’s a birth right...'

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, on Sunday, reacted to the recent controversial comments by actor Mansoor Ali involving actress Trisha Krishnan, saying “‘Chumma comedykku sonnen’ (It was for fun!) attitude of these men will not be overlooked or ignored.” She said that Ali should apologise to all the female actors he mentioned during his speech and to women in general for his ‘misogynist’ attitude. BJP leader and NCW member Khushbu Sundar(ANI)

Mansoor Ali, who acted in the recent Thalapathy Vijay's Leo movie alongside Trisha, said during a press conference that he was disappointed for "not having a bedroom scene" with Trisha in the movie, as he had with other actors in different movies.

In a tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu Sundar said, “Some men think it's their birth right to insult a woman or speak about her in a most disrespectful manner. Recent video of #MansoorAliKhan is one such example. I vehemently condemn his speech. They think their ‘chumma comedykku sonnen’ attitude will be overlooked n ignored. No, it won't be done so. He should apologise to every female actor he has named in his speech and to women in general for displaying his dirty, misogynist, lowly minsdset. Women of today are strong enough to fight for their respect & dignity.”

A user replied to her above tweet saying, “Women should act with dignity, for money they are doing anything for more glamour, dresses were getting transparent and getting small day by day, don't know were end, it seems moving dressless culture by following western, have to understand younger generation watching this”

Responding to the user's comment on women's conduct, Sundar replied, “Why dont you go and say men should behave with respect? We women don't comment when some walk around with komanam. Have you ever heard, ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder,’ and I would like to add ‘respect lies in the mind and upbringing of a man’ to it. I am sure this might go as bouncer here.”

The BJP leader further mentioned that she has taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and assured that action will be taken against him. She stated, “Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”

What did Mansoor Ali say?

Mansoor reportedly said during an interview, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies, and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

The actor later claimed his comments were “misrepresented”.

“I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format,” he said in a statement.

