BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked, all tweets deleted

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been hacked and the actor-turned-politician said she would file a complaint with the Tamil Nadu police regarding the matter. The profile name of the account has been changed to ‘Briann’, while the cover image has also been altered. All her tweets have also been either deleted or hacked.

This is the second time that Sundar’s account on the micro-blogging site has been compromised. In April 2020, she had sought her fans’ help via another social media app, Instagram, when a similar incident happened and she was unable to change the password in the last 48 hou.

On Tuesday, Sundar said she would meet Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu and register her complaint.

The politician, who had switched over from the Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, said she hoped the hacker would not use her tweets to spread hate, incite violence or attack someone. “Since all the tweets are deleted or archived by this hacker, I hope it does not spread hate, incite violence, or personally attack someone. Also, it should not be used for any anti-national activity, Sundar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the microblogging site, Sundar said, Twitter needs to get its acts right and fast, adding somewhere there is a lack of security. "I do not want my account to incite violence or hate. I need my Twitter followers back. I need all of my tweets back. That is my transparency," she said.

"Hackers have changed my email ID. I have not been able to access my account since Friday. My biggest worry was if somebody has been misusing it. There were two-three messages from the account, one of them said 'Free India', which is not me. My DP & name were changed," she added.