'Kidnapping plot, college fight': Pinarayi Vijayan and K Sudhakaran are certainly not long-lost friends

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala's new Congress chief K Sudhakaran went to the same college and some of their recollections have created a stir in media as they do not seem to be long-lost friends. In an interview given to Manorama Weekly, Sudhakaran said he had beaten up Vijayan when both of them were students in Government Brennen College in Thalassery. "He may have hallucinated about it," Vijayan said in reply when he was asked about Sudhakaran's comment.

Pinarayi Vijayan meanwhile revealed a secret story that involves a tip-off of kidnapping. As reported by local media, the story goes like this: A former Congress leader who is no more once informed Vijayan that Sudhakaran was planning to kidnap Vijayan's children. The chief minister said he did not leak this information to anyone, including his wife as they would have panicked.

So what actually happened in the college?

Vijayan said the incident that Sudhakaran referred to took place when Vijayan was an outgoing student and Sudhakaran joined the college. According to the CM's version, Vijayan at that time was a leader of the Kerala Student Federation and Sudhakaran was in Kerala Student Union. The incident took place when Vijayan's party boycotted the exam.

Sudhakaran, on the other hand, said many of his off-record comments were published by the Malayalam magazine and also dismissed any truth in the plot of kidnapping. He said Vijayan should have immediately informed the police, had something like this happened.

Sudhakaran took charge as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on June 16. That he has already been able to create a flutter is being interpreted positively in Kerala Congress and he is being seen as a strong opposition leader against Vijayan.