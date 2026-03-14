Kids at a cafe raise Delhi's AQI with new L-G Taranjit Sandhu: What he said

“Met a wonderful family at our local colony café today. The children raised an important concern about Delhi’s AQI & the air we breathe. Their awareness was truly heartening,” he posted on X. He did not detail what the children said or suggested.

Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday called for “collective effort” in improving the capital's air quality, after some children he met at a local cafe shared with him their concerns about pollution.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 145, in the 'moderate' category, on Saturday morning, an improvement from 189 on Friday evening, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

And the AQI is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for the next few days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi suffers from severely bad air quality several months a year, particularly in the winter months. This has been an issue of contention in its politics too, with the Centre and Delhi's ruling BJP blaming the previous AAP regime of the National Capital Territory (NCT) for it. CM Rekha Gupta has promised a gradual improvement.

Sandhu, 63, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1988 batch, was sworn in as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor on March 11. He succeeds VK Saxena, who's been moved to Ladakh.

Sandhu's service of over three decades included roles as Ambassador to the US, High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, and in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations at New York.

He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2024 and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar but lost to Congress incumbent Gurjeet Singh Aujla.