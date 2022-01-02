‘Killed Pak terrorist, take body’: Indian Army messages Pak on hotline after Kupwara ops

SRINAGAR: A Pakistani terrorist trying to infiltrate into India across the Line of Control (LoC) was killed in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Sunday, accusing Pakistan of breaching the ongoing ceasefire between the two armies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT (Border Action Team) action was attempted in the Keran sector of Kupwara district on January 1. Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national,” Major General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC 28 division, said at a media briefing in Kupwara.

“This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror. A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual,” he said.

BAT, according to officials, is said to be a mix of regular Pakistani soldiers and militants who are known for attacks on the Indian army on the border. Pakistan has always denied these allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani national identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in army uniform wearing name tab of Shabbir,” he said.

“The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army,” the top army commander said.

The route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on April 4, 2020, during Operation Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated.

In February 2021, Indian and Pakistan’s militaries agreed to strictly observe a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) after years of tumultuous relationship on the border between the two armies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pendharkar said in complete breach of the ceasefire understanding arrived at between the director-general of military operation (DGMOs), the armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and a black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at about 3pm on Saturday.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 1600 hours. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades,” he said

The army said that the surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any “exploitation” of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The operation is ongoing. The route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on 04 Apr 20 during Op Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated,” he said.

In response to a question, the officer said that the intelligence inputs of these areas are always there from where infiltration may be attempted by some terrorists.

“We are vigilant to that. There are inputs of some of the launch pads and some terrorists being there. The weather conditions could be exploited as the snow falls and winter sets in when snow is more,” he said.