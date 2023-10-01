Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Killing an incurable calf: Himsa or Ahimsa? Gandhi replies to Sanatan Hindu protests

Killing an incurable calf: Himsa or Ahimsa? Gandhi replies to Sanatan Hindu protests

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2023 07:46 AM IST

“To kill an animal which is past all hopes of recovery is, in my opinion, religious”, Mahatma Gandhi said.

Mahatma Gandhi, writing in the Navjivan, his Gujarati weekly. says a hopelessly sick calf, belonging to the dairy attached to the Satyagraga Ashram after prolonged consultation with friends and much hesitation was put to death by means of injection. I know, says the Mahatma that current public opinion would not approve of this act and that current public opinion will see only Himsa in it, but Dharma should not think of public opinion. Others may see Adharma (irreligion) where I see Dharma, yet I have learnt by experience that I must do what I believe to be my duty. ALSO READ: ‘Driving out Muslims will ruin Hinduism’, says Gandhiji

Criteria of Ahimsa

Mahatma Gandhi responded to Sanatan Hindu protests on the killing of a calf

This incident caused great stir in Ahmedabad and is regarded as a great blow to Sanatan Hindu religion. The president of the Mahajan Sabha and some leading citizens went in deputation to Mahatma Gandhi, who replied to the following effect: “To kill an animal which is past all hopes of recovery is, in my opinion, religious”. To apply the same law to humanity under similar circumstances also, in his opinion, religious. He emphasises that to understand Ahimsa in the particular case three objects are worth considering. 1) To believe that mere killing is Himsa is ignorance. 2) When killing is effected by speedier and less torturing means, it is Ahimsa. 3) Himsa and Ahimsa are creations of mind. A slap given to keep a man awake because of serpent bite is Ahimsa, pure and simple.

HT News Desk

