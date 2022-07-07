Killings of 2 Manipur men in Myanmar trigger protests, gatherings barred

Authorities on Thursday barred gatherings of over four people at Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district following violent protests over the alleged killing of two people from the area in neighbouring Myanmar.

In an order, Tengnoupal deputy commissioner Mannuamching also prohibited the carrying of sticks, stones, and firearms without licenses. Mannuamching asked residents of Moren, which borders Myanmar, and surrounding villages against visiting the neighbouring country without proper documents.

P Mohan, 28, an auto-rickshaw driver, and M Iyarnar, 35, a businessman, were allegedly killed in Myanmar’s Tamu while they were there to attend a birthday function of a friend. It was not immediately clear who killed the two.

Moreh residents took to the streets on Wednesday and asked authorities to bring back the bodies of the two within 24 hours and extend help to their families. They burnt an unmanned sentry post of police near the Myanmar border. Authorities said they were trying to pacify the residents.

Police superintendent B Golianmang said they were in talks with Myanmar authorities through the external affairs ministry to get back the bodies back.