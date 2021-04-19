Kin allege 12 died in MP due to ‘o2 shortage’, govt and hospital dismiss claim

Bhopal/Jabalpur: At least 12 Covid-19 patients died due to alleged shortage of oxygen in a medical college in Shahdol on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the families of the deceased said, even as Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang asserted that no deaths had taken place for lack of supply.

“My brother was fine at 9pm on Saturday. The doctors told me that they were giving oxygen to him and he will be fine. But at 4am on Sunday, people began shouting that there was a shortage of oxygen. The patients were not getting oxygen. The family members tried to enter the ward but the hospital staff stopped us,” Prem Kevrani, whose 31-year-old brother succumbed to the infection, said on Sunday.

“Later, I entered the ward and checked my brother. His body had turned cold and there were 11 others who died in the ward. The hospital staff said they died as they did not get proper oxygen,” he added.

Sarang, however, said there was no shortage of oxygen and that a probe was ordered into the deaths. “The serious patients died due to medical complications but an inquiry has been ordered in the matter to know the cause of the death of so many patients in one night,” he said.

Shahdol medical college dean Dr Milind Shilarkar said: “An oxygen tanker was scheduled to reach Shahdol on Saturday but it didn’t reach the medical college due to some mechanical issue in the tanker. But, we were providing oxygen through small cylinders. The patients were admitted in the hospital in a serious condition and they died due to health complications,” he said.

Attacking the government, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath asked how long would deaths due to shortage of oxygen continue in the state.

“The death of 12 people due to shortage of oxygen is very unfortunate. People are dying in MP due to shortage of oxygen. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is lying about oxygen supply by giving fake data. When will this end,” the former chief minister said.

Jan Swasthya organisation convener Amulya Nidhi called for steps to deal with the oxygen crisis in the state. “More than 20 people died in MP at government and private hospitals due to shortage of oxygen. In Khandwa, 11 patients died, four died in Jabalpur, six in Sagar and two in Ratlam in the past one week. The government should take the necessary steps to deal with the shortage of oxygen,” Nidhi said.

According to the state’s health bulletin, 142 fresh cases of the viral infection were detected in Shahdol on Saturday, taking the caseload in the district to 4,528.A total of 38 deaths were also reported, the bulletin added.