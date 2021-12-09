Kin of Lance Naik Sai Teja, PSO to Gen Rawat, wait for his mortal remains

When Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja (27), made a video call from New Delhi to his wife Shyamala at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district at 8.45 am on Wednesday, little did she realise that it would be the last time she was seeing him alive.

Teja was one of the 12 people who were killed along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Lakshman Singh Rawat, in the fatal helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. He was CDS General Rawat’s personal security officer

“He used to speak to his wife and kids – Mokshagna (5) and Dakshini (2) regularly. On Wednesday morning, too, he called up his wife and told her that he wanted to see his daughter on the video call. It was a short call, as he was in a hurry to accompany his boss to Tamil Nadu,” Teja’s uncle B Sudarshan told Hindustan Times.

Teja’s demise in the tragic helicopter crash sent shock waves through his native village Eguva Regada of Kurabalakota block in Chittoor. His father Boggala Mohan, a farmer and mother Bhuvaneshwari, a former block parishad member, are inconsolable, while Shyamala is still in a state of shock.

“It was only a few months ago that Teja shifted his wife and children to SBI Colony in Madanapalle town, about 15 km away from the village, to get his son admitted to a pre-primary school. The last time he visited the family was for Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of September. He was expected to come for a visit again during the Sankranti festival,” Sudershan, who works in the local village secretariat, said.

The family got to know about the crash of the army helicopter with General Rawat on board only in the evening. “We were not sure whether Teja was also in the same chopper or not. We were only praying that he should be safe. It was only at around 8 pm his commanding officer from New Delhi called up Shyamala’s brother and conveyed the tragic news,” Sudershan said.

Teja’s family do not know when his mortal remains will be brought to the village. “Nobody from New Delhi spoke to us after the incident and told us what to do. Even the local authorities are not aware of what is likely to be the next step,” he said.

When contacted, Chittoor superintendent of police S Senthil Kumar said Teja’s mortal remains are expected to arrive on Thursday evening or Friday morning after the ceremonial tribute at New Delhi. “We are making all arrangements for his last rites,” he said.

According to Sudershan, Teja joined the Indian Army as a sepoy in Bengaluru Regiment in 2013 and climbed up in ranks because of his hard work. He was appointed as personal security officer to General Rawat only seven months ago.

“He got married to Shyamala of Siddhareddypally village in 2015. His younger brother B Mahesh Babu is also a soldier posted in Sikkim at present. He is also flying down this evening to join the last rites,” Sudershan added.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the death of Lance Naik Sai Teja in the helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday.

Harichandan said it was a great loss for the family of Sai Teja. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family.