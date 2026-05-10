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Kingpin in Kochi forged organ donation documents racket arrested in UP

Kingpin in Kochi forged organ donation documents racket arrested in UP

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:41 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, A suspected kingpin of a Kerala-based racket that supplied forged documents for organ donors and recipients was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Kingpin in Kochi forged organ donation documents racket arrested in UP

The accused was identified as Najeeb, a native of Peringala in Kunnathunad near here.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K S Sudarshan told PTI that Najeeb was arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

"After our team busted the racket, Najeeb switched off his mobile phone and left the state. Our team, following a scientific probe, tracked the accused in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him. We suspect that he was planning to escape to Nepal," Sudarshan said.

He said that if a flight is available, Najeeb will be brought to Kochi on Sunday itself.

Najeeb is the prime accused in multiple cases registered in various districts in connection with forged documents allegedly used to facilitate organ donation.

Police had arrested Najeeb's wife on Saturday.

Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

Officials said statements of organ donors linked to the racket had also been recorded.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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