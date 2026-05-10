Kochi, A suspected kingpin of a Kerala-based racket that supplied forged documents for organ donors and recipients was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Kingpin in Kochi forged organ donation documents racket arrested in UP

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The accused was identified as Najeeb, a native of Peringala in Kunnathunad near here.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K S Sudarshan told PTI that Najeeb was arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

"After our team busted the racket, Najeeb switched off his mobile phone and left the state. Our team, following a scientific probe, tracked the accused in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him. We suspect that he was planning to escape to Nepal," Sudarshan said.

He said that if a flight is available, Najeeb will be brought to Kochi on Sunday itself.

Najeeb is the prime accused in multiple cases registered in various districts in connection with forged documents allegedly used to facilitate organ donation.

Police had arrested Najeeb's wife on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, police arrested Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese , natives of Morakkala in Kunnathunad, and Sanoj , a native of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, police arrested Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese , natives of Morakkala in Kunnathunad, and Sanoj , a native of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, two persons identified as Sreeja and Sudheer were arrested by Kilikollur police in Kollam district in connection with a related case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, two persons identified as Sreeja and Sudheer were arrested by Kilikollur police in Kollam district in connection with a related case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures requiring certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs and MPs, and the accused allegedly forged such documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures requiring certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs and MPs, and the accused allegedly forged such documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and forged letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K R Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and forged letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K R Radhakrishnan. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

Officials said statements of organ donors linked to the racket had also been recorded.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and use of forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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