Kinner Kailash Yatra suspended after bridges washed away, 413 pilgrims evacuated

At least 413 pilgrims on their way to the Kinner Kailash Yatra were evacuated in a nine-hour-long operation after suspected cloudbursts on Tuesday led to flash floods along the Kheer Ganga riverbanks in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Indo-China border, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spots on Tuesday evening. (@ITBP_official)

The district administration has suspended the Kinner Kailash Yatra as of now. Two main bridges at Tanglipi and Kangerang were damaged and stretches of the trekking route were washed away at different locations, officials aware of the development said.

A bridge collapsed near the base camp of the Kinner Kailash trek, trapping nearly 100 pilgrims, Kinnaur district magistrate (DM) Amit Sharma said. (@ITBP_official)

“From last night till this morning, 413 pilgrims trapped on different sides of the mountain who were unable to cross the river have been rescued. They were rescued by rope rescue traverse crossing technique. This is a method in which rope is thrown across the river and tied to some structure. The pilgrims are then attached to the rope and brought safely to the other side of the river,” an ITBP official said.

“On Wednesday morning, the Kinnaur district administration informed the force about more pilgrims who were stranded at other locations, after which additional teams of rescuers have been mobilised,” the official added.

“This batch of pilgrims had already crossed the bridge (damaged in the flood) and reached the base camp. They are safe. They will be rescued and brought down to safer locations,” Sharma added.

The Kinnaur district administration said in a statement, “Around 400+ pilgrims were rescued after a washed away bridge at Kangrang Nallah during Kinner Kailash Yatra. Area was pitch dark with only portable light. This 9+ hour operation was powered by pure commitment.”