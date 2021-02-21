Kiran Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Puducherry Lt Guv for over 4 years
Days after being removed from the office of Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi left for Coimbatore on Sunday enroute to Delhi. She was seen off at Raj Nivas by staff and workers.
Before leaving Raj Nivas she told the staff she wished for a prosperous Puducherry.
The former IPS officer was keen that there should be 'perfect and corruption free administration and financial prudence.'
Also Read: 'Thank Centre for lifetime experience', says Kiran Bedi after removal as Puducherry LG
She was replaced by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is holding the post of Lt Governor under additional charge. Tamilisai assumed office on February 18. But, Bedi continued to stay on in Raj Nivas till Sunday.
In a whatsapp message, she said she was thankful to her successor for having allowed her a few days (to stay at Raj Nivas) to help pack up to travel back to Delhi.
Also Read: Interview | ‘Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’, says Kiran Bedi
She said she would visit Isha Foundation in Coimbatore before flying to Delhi. Bedi also said that she would visit Puducherry as a tourist to meet her friends and take a stroll on the beach here. Bedi was the fourth woman incumbent of the post of Lt Governor.
She assumed office of Lt governor on May 29, 2016 and had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on various issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Baba Ramdev's claim on Patanjali's Coronil, a clarification from WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: At 14,000 feet, navy-IAF joint op to measure glacial lake depth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi leaves for Delhi after being Puducherry Lt Guv for over 4 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan suited to adorn any post in Kerala, including CM's: State BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi meets BJP office bearers, hears their concerns
- This is the first physical meeting of top BJP functionaries after the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After petrol price hike, Maruti to cash in on increased demand for CNG vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox