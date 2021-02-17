'Thank Centre for lifetime experience', says Kiran Bedi after removal as Puducherry LG
Kiran Bedi, who was removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor late on Tuesday, thanked the government for a lifetime experience in serving the union territory and said that her team in the office has worked diligently to serve larger public interest.
"I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lt Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely," Bedi said on Wednesday.
Appreciating her team, Bedi further said, "I can say with deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve larger public interest."
In a sudden development, Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.
Also read: Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG amid political crisis in Union territory
Bedi and chief minister V Narayanasamy were at loggerheads in the union territory.
A brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh said the President has directed that Bedi "shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry".
President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made".
A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory and issuing directions for bringing in police force and sanitation workers in the frontline worker category for the inoculation.
Also read: Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced
Meanwhile, the ruling Congress-led government was reduced to a minority on Tuesday resignations of a few MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi rises to 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Gen, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India records 11,610 new cases, 100 fatalities in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response over priority Covid vaccination for judges, lawyers
- A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde agreed to consider the plea seeking to include lawyers, judges and the court staff among the Centre's classification of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWin glitches continue, hamper vaccination in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Budget session: MLCs can now submit queries, get answers online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 11,610 cases and 100 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations
- The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws
- As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.