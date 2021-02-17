'Thank Centre for lifetime experience', says Kiran Bedi after removal as Puducherry LG

Kiran Bedi, who was removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor late on Tuesday, thanked the government for a lifetime experience in serving the union territory and said that her team in the office has worked diligently to serve larger public interest.

"I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lt Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely," Bedi said on Wednesday.

Appreciating her team, Bedi further said, "I can say with deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve larger public interest."

In a sudden development, Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

Bedi and chief minister V Narayanasamy were at loggerheads in the union territory.

A brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh said the President has directed that Bedi "shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry".

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made".

A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the union territory and issuing directions for bringing in police force and sanitation workers in the frontline worker category for the inoculation.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress-led government was reduced to a minority on Tuesday resignations of a few MLAs