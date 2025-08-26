Rijiju and team rescue 2 after vehicle ahead of his convoy falls into river in Ladakh

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that a vehicle just ahead of his convoy fell into a river when he was on his way to reach Ladakh’s Drass, and that two people were rescued from the vehicle. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju was on his way to Drass(X/@RijijuOffice)

The union minister of parliamentary affairs shared a post on his official social media handle, 'X', stating that his convoy was on time to reach the spot after the incident. He said that the two people who were inside the vehicle were safely rescued.

"Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

Along with the post, Rijiju also shared a video of him interacting with the two people who fell in the river during the rescue. The minister asked them if their brakes had failed and tried to keep them calm. Somebody asks for a rope as the rescue operation begins. Both survivors can be seen standing on the car’s body as it floats on the river.

Kiren Rijiju hails ‘wonderful reception’ and Kashmiri hospitality

Union minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the wonderful reception and experience he received in Sonmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Union Minister expressed gratitude to the district administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. He also thanked his guide, Mohammad Sidiq Mir, for the warm welcome and stated that development in the State is taking place.

"On the way to Kargil, I had a memorable moment at Sonmarg. Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now,” Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

He also jailed the Kashmiri hospitality and said that the people of the valley are “dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies.”

“Common people of Kashmir are great hosts & they are dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies" he said.