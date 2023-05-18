Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry, Arjun Meghwal given independent charge as MoS

Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry, Arjun Meghwal given independent charge as MoS

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Rijiju has been handed the charge of the low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Narendra Modi government has effected a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet, shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry and replacing him with Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)

Rijiju, one of the high-profile ministers of the government overseeing a crucial ministry, has been handed the charge of the low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meghwal, a former IAS officer, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Meghwal will continue to hold charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture as a minister of state.

Following the mini-rejig, Rijiju has changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio.

Rijiju has recently been at crossroads with the judiciary for his contentious remarks over the last year. He questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and the division of powers between the executive and judiciary.

At various public platforms, Rijiju termed the collegium system “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
cabinet kiren rijiju law minister + 1 more
cabinet kiren rijiju law minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out