Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Kiren Rijiju slams Congress' crowdfunding drive, calls it ‘donate for dynasty’ scheme

Kiren Rijiju slams Congress' crowdfunding drive, calls it ‘donate for dynasty’ scheme

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 10:07 AM IST

Congress announced an online crowdfunding campaign aimed at “empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday targeted Congress' new crowdfunding campaign titled ‘Donate for Desh’ and hit out at the party by calling it the “Donate for Dynasty scheme”. He said the campaign was introduced to bear the expenses of the Gandhi family and criticised the grand old party for the recovery of over 350 crore following I-T raids at one of its MPs' premises.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju(PTI)

“With the money heist of their MP being caught, Congress comes up with a new ‘Donate for Dynasty’ scheme to sustain lifestyle costs of a dynasty never used to living without excessive luxury, other people’s wealth and uncontrolled power,” Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: ‘Thanks to Rahul Gandhi’: Kiren Rijiju posts video on Congress MP's bike ride to Pangong

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Congress announced an online crowdfunding campaign aimed at “empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.”

“The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said at a presser.

Meanwhile, Congress faces criticism after the Income Tax department unearthed 353 crore cash from liquor firms in different towns of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal associated with party MP Dhiraj Sahu. After facing flak, the Jharkhand MP said the money “does not belong to the party." “I have been in active politics for the last 30-35 years. The money that was seized was not meant for the Congress or other political parties, but proceeds of the sale of liquor,” he said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
congress kiren rijiju
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP