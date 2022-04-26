BJP's Kirit Somaiya files complaint against police officials for registering 'fake FIR' against him

Kirit Somaiya, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit, who was attacked in Mumbai last Saturday, allegedly by the Shiv Sainiks, on Tuesday filed a complaint against police officials who, he said, had registered a ‘fake FIR’ against him in connection with the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BJP's Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by '100 Sena goons': 'Wanted to kill me'

“Khar Police Station registered My Complaint against Police Officials, who registered a FAKE FIR in My Name of Khar Assault/Incident. It’s criminal conspiracy to protect Shivsena Gundas who tried to kill me. FIR demands action under section 467, 465, 466, 471, 167, 217, 218, 120b of IPC,” Somaiya posted on Twitter, attaching with his post a screenshot of the complaint registered by him.

Also Read | ‘It’s true there was stone-pelting, case registered': Maharashtra HM on 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre

The former parliamentarian from the Mumbai North-East constituency further remarked that the Mumbai Police is ‘exposed’ for circulating an ‘illegal FIR.’ He tweeted, “It’s shocking Mumbai Police accepted they registered a FAKE illegal FIR in My Name Khar Police Officials says they receive an unsigned FIR from Bandra Police Station. Sec 154 CRPC says signature is must.”

Also Read | BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | After ‘attacks’ on Maharashtra BJP leaders, state unit chief warns: ‘Will not remain silent'

The development came a day after the 68-year-old leader led a BJP delegation to the Union home ministry in Delhi, where it met Minister of State (home) Nityanand Rai and home secretary Ajay Bhalla, and apprised them of the incident.

Also Read | 'Informed centre about attack on me': BJP's Kirit Somaiya. Sena's Raut says...

Last Saturday, Somaiya went to the Khar Police station to meet the arrested lawmaker couple from Amravati--independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana. There, his car was pelted with stones by '100 Shiv Sena goons’; the police have arrested four people, including Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Vishwas Mahadeshwar, for allegedly attacking Somaiya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON